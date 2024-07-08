Ulta Beauty Unusual Options Activity For July 08

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ULTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Ulta Beauty.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,833, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $512,580.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $310.0 and $580.0 for Ulta Beauty, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ulta Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ulta Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $310.0 to $580.0 in the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $21.3 $20.6 $21.3 $385.00 $85.2K 341 40 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $21.1 $20.7 $20.7 $385.00 $82.8K 341 0 ULTA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $79.8 $76.5 $78.3 $400.00 $78.3K 46 0 ULTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $19.6 $17.1 $18.2 $405.00 $47.5K 94 0 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $40.9 $39.1 $39.1 $375.00 $39.1K 115 0

About Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Ulta Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Ulta Beauty Currently trading with a volume of 123,474, the ULTA's price is up by 2.85%, now at $401.11. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 45 days. What The Experts Say On Ulta Beauty

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $355.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Ulta Beauty with a target price of $355.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ulta Beauty options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

