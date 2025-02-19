Ulta Beauty Unusual Options Activity For February 19

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ULTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Ulta Beauty.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $924,160, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $371,908.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $330.0 to $500.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Ulta Beauty's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Ulta Beauty's significant trades, within a strike price range of $330.0 to $500.0, over the past month.

Ulta Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $33.9 $32.1 $32.8 $330.00 $327.9K 1 100 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $33.3 $27.9 $29.2 $330.00 $291.7K 0 100 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $24.6 $23.7 $23.7 $340.00 $237.0K 32 100 ULTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $38.6 $34.7 $38.7 $330.00 $116.1K 1 30 ULTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $42.0 $40.8 $41.28 $340.00 $107.3K 254 28

About Ulta Beauty

With more than 1,400 freestanding stores and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and more than 600 individual brands. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. The firm intends to open franchises in Mexico in 2025. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Ulta Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Ulta Beauty Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 552,325, the price of ULTA is down by -3.07%, reaching $357.43. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Ulta Beauty

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $500.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

