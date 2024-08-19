Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Ulta Beauty (ULTA) standing at $377.06, reflecting a -0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

The beauty products retailer's shares have seen a decrease of 3.5% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.85%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ulta Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 29, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.49, indicating an 8.8% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.62 billion, indicating a 3.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $25.65 per share and a revenue of $11.54 billion, indicating changes of -1.46% and +2.98%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ulta Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.19% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ulta Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.71. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.41.

We can additionally observe that ULTA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

