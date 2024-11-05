Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $382.91, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.43%.

The beauty products retailer's shares have seen an increase of 3.75% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ulta Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Ulta Beauty is projected to report earnings of $4.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.23%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.49 billion, showing a 0.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $23.07 per share and revenue of $11.19 billion, indicating changes of -11.37% and -0.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% lower. At present, Ulta Beauty boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.71.

It's also important to note that ULTA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

