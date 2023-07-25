Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $451.64, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 1.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.81, up 1.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.49 billion, up 8.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.12 per share and revenue of $11.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.62% and +8.54%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher within the past month. Ulta Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ulta Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.05.

We can also see that ULTA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

