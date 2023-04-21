Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed the most recent trading day at $541.37, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 5.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $6.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.61 billion, up 11.23% from the year-ago period.

ULTA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $25.23 per share and revenue of $11.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.08% and +8.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Ulta Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ulta Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.6 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.67, so we one might conclude that Ulta Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.76 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

