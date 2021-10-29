Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed the most recent trading day at $367.36, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 2.62% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ULTA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.39, up 45.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.89 billion, up 21.53% from the year-ago period.

ULTA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.09 per share and revenue of $8.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +223.82% and +35.77%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ULTA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. ULTA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ULTA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.67.

Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.89 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ULTA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.