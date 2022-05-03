Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $401.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 1.74% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 26, 2022. On that day, Ulta Beauty is projected to report earnings of $4.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion, up 9.95% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Ulta Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ulta Beauty currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.1, which means Ulta Beauty is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 2.13 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.