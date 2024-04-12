Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Ulta Beauty (ULTA) ending at $442.32, denoting a -1.25% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.63%.

Shares of the beauty products retailer have depreciated by 20.79% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ulta Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Ulta Beauty is projected to report earnings of $6.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.28%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.75 billion, showing a 4.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $26.75 per share and a revenue of $11.83 billion, indicating changes of +2.77% and +5.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% lower. Ulta Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ulta Beauty currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.21.

Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.85 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.18.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

