Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $394.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 5.63% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $4.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.18 billion, up 9.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ulta Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Ulta Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.87, which means Ulta Beauty is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ULTA's PEG ratio is currently 1.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



