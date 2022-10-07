Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $387.98, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 11.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $4.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.18 billion, up 9.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ulta Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Ulta Beauty is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.26, so we one might conclude that Ulta Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ULTA's PEG ratio is currently 1.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ULTA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

