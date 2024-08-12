Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) ended the recent trading session at $320.55, demonstrating a -0.5% swing from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.21%.

Shares of the beauty products retailer witnessed a loss of 21.98% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 6.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ulta Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 29, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.49, reflecting an 8.8% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.62 billion, showing a 3.48% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.65 per share and a revenue of $11.54 billion, representing changes of -1.46% and +2.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ulta Beauty. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower within the past month. Ulta Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Ulta Beauty is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.56. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.7.

We can additionally observe that ULTA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

