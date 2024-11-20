Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves 0.32%: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed the latest trading day at $343.26, indicating a +0.32% change from the previous session's end. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Shares of the beauty products retailer have depreciated by 6.26% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ulta Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 5, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.45, reflecting a 12.23% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.48 billion, down 0.28% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $23.07 per share and a revenue of $11.16 billion, indicating changes of -11.37% and -0.43%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.01% decrease. Ulta Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.23, which means Ulta Beauty is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.97 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Miscellaneous industry stood at 1.97 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, placing it within the bottom 48% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

