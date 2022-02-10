Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $374.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.81% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 2.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $4.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.7 billion, up 22.59% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% lower. Ulta Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ulta Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.93 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.44, which means Ulta Beauty is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ULTA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ULTA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

