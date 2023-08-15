Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $456.20, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 3% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27%.

Ulta Beauty will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $5.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.51 billion, up 9.39% from the year-ago period.

ULTA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $25.23 per share and revenue of $11.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.08% and +9.08%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher within the past month. Ulta Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Ulta Beauty currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.53.

Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 2.07 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

