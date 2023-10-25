Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $377.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.43%.

The the stock of beauty products retailer has fallen by 2.72% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ulta Beauty will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.98, indicating a 6.74% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.48 billion, indicating a 6.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $25.37 per share and revenue of $11.18 billion, indicating changes of +5.66% and +9.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Ulta Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ulta Beauty currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.77.

Meanwhile, ULTA's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.73.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.