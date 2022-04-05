Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $398.35, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 13.62% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $4.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.13 billion, up 9.92% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.1% higher within the past month. Ulta Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ulta Beauty is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.97.

Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 2.09 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ULTA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ULTA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

