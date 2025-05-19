Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reached $410.09, with a -0.7% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 15.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 13.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.05% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Ulta Beauty will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.73, showcasing a 11.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.79 billion, reflecting a 2.19% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $23.03 per share and a revenue of $11.57 billion, demonstrating changes of -9.12% and +2.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. As of now, Ulta Beauty holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Ulta Beauty is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.93. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.79.

Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 2.45 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.33.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

