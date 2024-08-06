Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed the latest trading day at $326.42, indicating a -0.26% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.03%.

Shares of the beauty products retailer witnessed a loss of 17.32% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 8.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ulta Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 29, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.50, showcasing an 8.64% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.62 billion, up 3.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $25.66 per share and a revenue of $11.54 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.42% and +2.98%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ulta Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower. Ulta Beauty presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Ulta Beauty currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.75. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.65 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that ULTA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ULTA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

