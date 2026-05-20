Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $492.12, marking a +2.19% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 15.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ulta Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on June 2, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $6.92, indicating a 3.28% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.08 billion, indicating a 8.16% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $28.47 per share and a revenue of $13.22 billion, indicating changes of +11.04% and +6.69%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.23% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Ulta Beauty is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Ulta Beauty is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.47, so one might conclude that Ulta Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that ULTA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.67. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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