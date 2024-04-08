Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reached $452.78, with a +1.81% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 17.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ulta Beauty will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $6.36, indicating a 7.56% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.75 billion, up 4.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.81 per share and revenue of $11.83 billion, which would represent changes of +3% and +5.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% lower. Ulta Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.59. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.59.

We can additionally observe that ULTA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.77. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.14.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 166, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

