Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $378.33, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.19%.

Shares of the beauty products retailer witnessed a loss of 8.93% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 5.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ulta Beauty in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.24, down 9.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.73 billion, up 3.47% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.43 per share and revenue of $11.72 billion, which would represent changes of +1.54% and +4.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ulta Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower within the past month. Ulta Beauty presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.8 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that ULTA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.57. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. ULTA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

