Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) ended the recent trading session at $521.02, demonstrating a +1.25% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.91%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

The beauty products retailer's stock has dropped by 1.57% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.09% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.24%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ulta Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 4, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.48, down 12.84% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.71 billion, indicating a 7.12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.38 per share and revenue of $12.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.79% and +6.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.19% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Ulta Beauty possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.11. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.84.

Meanwhile, ULTA's PEG ratio is currently 3.41. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

