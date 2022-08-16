Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $407.26, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 2.99% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $4.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.2 billion, up 11.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. Ulta Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ulta Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.16 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.35.

Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.89 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ULTA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

