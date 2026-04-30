Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) ended the recent trading session at $537.48, demonstrating a +1.37% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.89%.

Shares of the beauty products retailer witnessed a loss of 1.19% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 13.36%, and the S&P 500's gain of 12.23%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ulta Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $6.91, marking a 3.13% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.08 billion, indicating a 8.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $28.44 per share and revenue of $13.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.92% and +6.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.11% decrease. As of now, Ulta Beauty holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ulta Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.64 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.4 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that ULTA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.95. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.83.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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