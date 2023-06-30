Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed the most recent trading day at $470.60, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 15.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ulta Beauty is projected to report earnings of $5.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 8.34% from the year-ago period.

ULTA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $25.05 per share and revenue of $11.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.33% and +8.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. Ulta Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ulta Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.8, which means Ulta Beauty is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

