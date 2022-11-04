Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $418.32, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 6.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.06, up 3.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.18 billion, up 9.47% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Ulta Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.37.

Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.4 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

