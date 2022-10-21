Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed the most recent trading day at $382.81, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 5% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $4.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.18 billion, up 9.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ulta Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Ulta Beauty currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.76, so we one might conclude that Ulta Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.28 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

