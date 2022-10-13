Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed the most recent trading day at $398.89, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 6.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 12.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.06, up 3.05% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.18 billion, up 9.47% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ulta Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Ulta Beauty currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.84, so we one might conclude that Ulta Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ULTA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



