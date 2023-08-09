Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $446.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 9.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Ulta Beauty will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.81, up 1.93% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 8.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.12 per share and revenue of $11.08 billion, which would represent changes of +4.62% and +8.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher within the past month. Ulta Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.42.

Also, we should mention that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ULTA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.