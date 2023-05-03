Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $523.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 2.79% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $6.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.61 billion, up 11.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.24 per share and revenue of $11.07 billion, which would represent changes of +5.12% and +8.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Ulta Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.69.

Meanwhile, ULTA's PEG ratio is currently 1.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ULTA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.