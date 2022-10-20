Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $381.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 5.98% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.11% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Ulta Beauty will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ulta Beauty is projected to report earnings of $4.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.18 billion, up 9.47% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ulta Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Ulta Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.84.

Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.3 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



