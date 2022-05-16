Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $393.16, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 4.75% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 15.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 26, 2022. On that day, Ulta Beauty is projected to report earnings of $4.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.13 billion, up 9.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. Ulta Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ulta Beauty is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.44.

Also, we should mention that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 2.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.