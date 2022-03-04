Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $366.76, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 2.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.43% in that time.

Ulta Beauty will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $4.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.7 billion, up 22.86% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. Ulta Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ulta Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.17, so we one might conclude that Ulta Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.