Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed the most recent trading day at $364.26, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 7.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 10, 2022. On that day, Ulta Beauty is projected to report earnings of $4.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.7 billion, up 22.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Ulta Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ulta Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.36 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.45.

Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.57 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

