Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $381.78, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.1%.

Shares of the beauty products retailer witnessed a loss of 7.81% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ulta Beauty in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 30, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $6.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.73 billion, indicating a 3.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.41 per share and revenue of $11.72 billion, which would represent changes of +1.46% and +4.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% lower. Ulta Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ulta Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.51.

It's also important to note that ULTA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

