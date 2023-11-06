Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Ulta Beauty (ULTA) standing at $385.98, reflecting a +0.03% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Shares of the beauty products retailer witnessed a loss of 0.97% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ulta Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $4.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.48 billion, up 6.14% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $25.45 per share and a revenue of $11.18 billion, indicating changes of +6% and +9.5%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. At present, Ulta Beauty boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Ulta Beauty is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.4, so one might conclude that Ulta Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ULTA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

