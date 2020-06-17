Ulta Beauty Teams With Credo to Offer Clean Beauty Items

Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA is focused on enhancing its clean beauty business, which is evident from its partnership with Credo Beauty— a leading clean beauty retailer. Per the deal, an exclusive collection of eight clean beauty brands will be available for Ulta Beauty customers, starting this fall.



The assortment, which will be created by clean beauty experts, will include brands like Innersense Organic Beauty, EleVen by Venus Williams x Credo SPF and One Love Organics. Moreover, the company aims to maintain complete transparency with regards to ingredients, sourcing and fragrances of these products. The collection will be made available in 100 Ulta Beauty stores as well as online via Ulta.com.



Ulta Beauty’s alliance with Credo is a step closer to propagate the need for sustainable beauty in the cosmetic industry. Also, the company stated that 90% of Gen-Z customers are likely to purchase clean beauty products in the coming year. Therefore, the newly announced partnership with Credois likely to solidify Ulta Beauty’s footing in the clean beauty space.





Ulta Beauty is keen on enhancing beauty products offerings. In sync with this, the company frequently innovates products to cater to consumers’ evolving beauty needs. Exclusivity, relevance and speed are some of the key elements that the company pays attention to while undertaking efforts to boost merchandise. The company’s initiative to be the partner for digitally-native brands like Morphe and Kylie cosmetics are delivering impressive results and driving store traffic. In fiscal 2019, the company widened the distribution of its iconic brands like Mac, Lancome, Clinique and Estee Lauder EL. Brand launches and rollouts are likely to continue driving the company’s top line.



Ulta Beauty has created a niche market on the back of solid mix of beauty products it offers. The company’s stores are a one-stop shop for beauty enthusiasts, featuring prestige and discount beauty brands, as well as offering salon products and services, all under one roof. This business model, focused on ‘All Things Beauty, All in One Place’, makes Ulta Beauty a go-to destination for cosmetics and beauty product lovers.



We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 75.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 75%.



