News & Insights

Markets
ULTA

Ulta Beauty Teams Up With Universal Pictures' Wicked For Launch Of Multi-Branded Beauty Collection

September 25, 2024 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA), Wednesday announced a collaboration with Universal Pictures' new cinematic event, Wicked, for the launch of a multi-branded beauty assortment.

The Wicked-inspired collection, priced at $8 to $60, would be available at the company's website and stores from October 6 to December 25.

Currently, Ulta Beauty's stock is trading at $397.17, down 1.33 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ULTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.