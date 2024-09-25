Ulta Beauty Teams Up With Universal Pictures' Wicked For Launch Of Multi-Branded Beauty Collection

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA), Wednesday announced a collaboration with Universal Pictures' new cinematic event, Wicked, for the launch of a multi-branded beauty assortment.

The Wicked-inspired collection, priced at $8 to $60, would be available at the company's website and stores from October 6 to December 25.

Currently, Ulta Beauty's stock is trading at $397.17, down 1.33 percent on the Nasdaq.

