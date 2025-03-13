Ulta Beauty: Strong EPS, Revenue Gains

U.S. specialty beauty retailer Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) reported fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter results on Thursday, March 13, that topped analysts' consensus expectations. Q4 EPS of $8.46 beat expectations of $7.13 while revenue also exceeded projections, coming in at $3.49 billion, against an estimated $3.47 billion. Revenue did dip 1.9% year over year, attributed to a previous fiscal boost from an extra week in the prior year.

Overall. the results indicate a solid quarter bolstered by a strategic focus on omnichannel retail and exclusive product offerings.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) EPS (diluted) $8.46 $7.13 $8.08 4.7% Revenue $3.49 billion $3.47 billion $3.55 billion (1.9%) Gross profit margin 38.2% N/A 37.7% 0.5 pps Net income $393.3 million N/A $394.4 million (0.3%)

Company Overview and Market Focus

Known for its wide array of beauty products, including exclusive offerings and diverse brand representation, Ulta Beauty operates over 1,400 stores nationwide. Its business model thrives on an integrated omnichannel strategy, combining a strong physical presence with growing online engagement. Emphasizing customer experience and loyalty, Ulta has focused on unique product assortments and strategic partnerships to drive growth.

Recently, Ulta has concentrated on enhancing its omnichannel strategy, expanding its loyalty program, and nurturing its diverse product lineup. By balancing mass and prestige brands, Ulta aims to capture a broad customer base. The retailer's success factors include efficient customer relationship management and a rich loyalty program, comprising over 43 million members, generating more than 95% of sales.

Quarterly Highlights and Developments

Ulta's performance during the quarter was marked by robust earnings despite challenges. Diluted EPS exceeded the $7.13 estimate, up to $8.46, attributing to strong operational execution and pricing strategies. While revenue of $3.49 billion surpassed predictions, it slightly declined from the previous year by 1.9% due to the previous fiscal's extra week effect.

Comparable sales recorded a 1.5% increase, led by a 3% rise in ticket size but impeded by a 1.4% decrease in transactions. That same-store sales result was down from the 2.5% increase in the prior year's quarter. Cosmetics share of overall sales fell from 39% to 36% while fragrances grew from 15% to 17%, signaling evolving customer preferences. Such shifts reveal Ulta's ability to adapt to dynamic market trends.

The cost pressures, particularly in store payroll and benefits, caused SG&A expenses to rise to 23.4% of net sales from 23.1%. These challenges reflect not only operational tightening but also fierce competition from over 1,000 new beauty distribution channels affecting market share.

On Jan. 6, 2025, COO Kecia Steelman succeeded David Kimbell as CEO. Such changes can imply strategic revitalization but may also harbor uncertainties amid present market conditions.

Looking Ahead

Ulta Beauty's guidance for fiscal 2025 expects net sales between $11.5 billion to $11.6 billion, with flat to 1% comparable sales growth. The projected EPS ranges from $22.50 to $22.90, reflecting caution due to market uncertainties. Strategic plans include investments in store expansion, wellness products, and digital innovation.

Investors should pay attention to Ulta's execution on expansion and digital initiatives, as well as adaptations to competitive pressures. The new management's strategic direction will be pivotal in navigating the next phase of growth while sustaining marketplace leadership.

