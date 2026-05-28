Ulta Beauty Set to Release Q1 Earnings: Key Insights for Investors

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA is likely to witness top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on June 2, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.08 billion, indicating an increase of 8.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has fallen a penny to $6.87 per share in the past seven days, though it indicates 2.5% growth from the figure recorded in the year-ago quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11%, on average.

Ulta Beauty Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ulta Beauty Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ulta Beauty Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence ULTA’s Q1 Results

Ulta Beauty’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued strength in product innovation, exclusive launches and healthy guest engagement trends. At its lastearnings call management noted that Rare Beauty launched at the start of fiscal 2026 and witnessed strong early demand, which is expected to have provided a lift to the quarterly performance. Momentum from newer brands across prestige hair care, fragrance, skincare and K-Beauty categories is also likely to have supported traffic and market-share gains.



The company’s omnichannel capabilities and loyalty ecosystem are also expected to support results in the to-be-reported quarter. ULTA has been investing in personalization tools, AI-driven marketing and digital enhancements to improve customer engagement and convenience. Initiatives such as Replenish & Save, Wishlist and TikTok Shop integration are likely to have aided customer acquisition and strengthened interactions across channels.



Strength across fragrance, wellness and skincare categories is also likely to have boosted performance. Management noted sustained consumer interest in wellness products, premium fragrances and efficacious K-Beauty offerings. In addition, ongoing supply-chain optimization efforts, improved inventory management and operational execution are likely to have supported better in-stock levels and enhanced the guest experience.



However, ULTA has been operating in a competitive and cautious consumer environment. At its fourth-quarterearnings call management indicated that shoppers remain value-focused and selective with discretionary spending, while competitive intensity in beauty retail has increased amid elevated promotional activity across the industry. These factors might have partly hurt Ulta Beauty’s first-quarter performance.

Earnings Whispers for ULTA Stock

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ulta Beauty this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Ulta Beauty currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -0.55%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Murphy USA Inc. MUSA currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Murphy's upcoming quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at $9.21, which implies 25.1% growth year over year. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $5.98 billion, which indicates 19.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. MUSA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.6%, on average.



Five Below, Inc. FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +13.95% and a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, which indicates an increase of 23.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s upcoming quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.66, implying 93% year-over-year growth. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 63.4%, on average.



Dollar General Corporation DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $10.83 billion, indicating a 3.8% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s earnings is pegged at $1.89 per share, implying 6.2% growth from the year-ago quarter. DG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average.

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Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.