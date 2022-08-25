Ulta Beauty Q2 22 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on August 25, 2022, to discuss Q2 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.ulta.com/investor

To listen to the call, dial (877) 704-4453.

For a replay call, dial (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13731271.

