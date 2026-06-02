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Ulta Beauty Q1 Profit Rises 12%; Raises FY EPS Outlook

June 02, 2026 — 04:42 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Tuesday reported an increase in profit for the first quarter, driven by broad-based growth across channels and product categories.

Net income increased to $340.47 million, or $7.74 per share, from $305.05 million, or $6.70 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 11.1% to $3.16 billion from $2.85 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable sales increased 5.3%, driven by a 3.7% increase in average ticket and a 1.6% increase in transactions.

Gross margin expanded to 40.1% from 39.1%, while operating margin edged up to 14.2% from 14.1%.

For fiscal year 2026, Ulta maintained its forecast for 6% to 7% net sales growth and 2.5% to 3.5% comparable sales growth, while raising its earnings outlook to $28.36 - $28.80 per share from its prior forecast of $28.05 - $28.55 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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