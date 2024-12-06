Ulta Beauty price target raised to $505 from $435 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to $505 from $435 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Oppenheimer is looking “favorably” on Ulta’s better than expected Q3 earnings report, with comps returning to positive territory a few quarters earlier than anticipated and EPS that easily topped Street estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Management also raised FY24 guidance, which represents a clear positive surprise, the firm says.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ULTA:
- Ulta Beauty price target raised to $455 from $395 at Stifel
- Ulta Beauty price target raised to $350 from $300 at Wells Fargo
- Ulta Beauty price target raised to $390 from $360 at Piper Sandler
- Ulta Beauty price target raised to $480 from $440 at Baird
- Ulta Beauty price target raised to $450 from $390 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.