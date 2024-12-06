Ulta Beauty price target raised to $500 from $476 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to $500 from $476 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes the 3Q results showcase management’s ability to quickly adapt and manage what they can control including more effective promos and adding more brands to the assortment.
