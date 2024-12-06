Ulta Beauty price target raised to $480 from $440 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to $480 from $440 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said sales/earnings beat consensus, and management flowed through upside to the full-year guide, an encouraging proof-point of management’s efforts to correct recent operational misses.

