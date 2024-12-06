News & Insights

Stocks

Ulta Beauty price target raised to $410 from $335 at Barclays

December 06, 2024 — 06:43 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih raised the firm’s price target on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to $410 from $335 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company beat on sales and earnings in Q3 while raising its fiscal 2024 guidance for all metrics attributable to the Q3 beat, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says the Q4 is set up to be challenging as the company expects comps to be down.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ULTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ULTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.