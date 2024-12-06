Ulta Beauty price target raised to $350 from $300 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to $350 from $300 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. Ulta’s Q3 results were a relief following several tough prints, with comps back to positive, a raised FY plan, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm still sees structural concerns that will take more time to prove wrong.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ULTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.