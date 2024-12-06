Ulta Beauty price target raised to $350 from $300 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to $350 from $300 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. Ulta’s Q3 results were a relief following several tough prints, with comps back to positive, a raised FY plan, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm still sees structural concerns that will take more time to prove wrong.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.