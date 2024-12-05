Ulta Beauty options imply 6.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is 2.6x normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.1%, or $24.03, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.8%.
