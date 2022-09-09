Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ulta Beauty is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.43 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$4.9b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Ulta Beauty has an ROCE of 43%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%. NasdaqGS:ULTA Return on Capital Employed September 9th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Ulta Beauty's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ulta Beauty.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Ulta Beauty. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 43%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 62%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Ulta Beauty's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Ulta Beauty has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 99% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Ulta Beauty does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

